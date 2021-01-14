BISC/BusMARC Webinar Series: Virtual Site Visit and Tour: A Visit to Salt Lake Express

Thursday Jan. 14, the American Bus Association hosted their latest presentation in their ongoing series of educational webinars, BISC & BUSMARC 2021 VIRTUAL SAFETY & MAINTENANCE SERIES.

With an introduction from BusMARC Chair and Director of Regulatory Compliance and Industry Relations at Saucon Technologies, Mike McDonal, The Virtual Site Visit and Tour: A Visit to Salt Lake Express, was presented by Salt Lake Express Director of Safety and Compliance, Gregory Hendricks.

Salt Lake Express is a shuttle service company popular along the northern I-15 corridor and has expanded their routes and services to the southern Utah region.

The bus operator site visit and tour included a company overview of Salt Lake Express, the company’s Covid-19 response, sanitization and safety procedures, area layouts, maintenance and operation procedures, maintenance intervals, parts management system updates, and safety and training.

Additional discussion topics and panel questions covered technician skills and requirements, fleet specifics, fuel systems, selling and repurposing parts, and company partnerships.

To register for upcoming webinars or to view past webinars, visit Webinars « Categories « Events « American Bus Association (buses.org).