Gregory Chilik joins Stantec to oversee growth in Bus Rapid Transit projects.

Leading global design firm Stantec has hired Gregory Chilik as Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Lead in the firm’s Atlanta office. In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing BRT projects across North America and leading business development, while also supporting the firm’s growing Zero Emission Bus business.

BRTs are expected to be an increasingly important part of the transit mix, with the BRT market projected to reach $57.9 billion globally by 2027. Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has presented to transit agencies, the market for BRTs is anticipated to increase due to benefits such as greater road safety, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and reduced traffic congestion. BRTs have been deeply successful across the globe as they often provide vehicle capacity and speed that is comparable to rail systems at a fraction of the cost and implementation time.

“Bus Rapid Transit mimics what people like about rail—particularly when considering Zero Emission Bus technologies—allowing communities to achieve more with less and offering residents a better quality of life,” said Sasha Pejcic, Global Bus Lead at Stantec. “Transit riders are starting to catch on to the benefits of BRT, and interest remains high from our municipal partners. Greg will be a tremendous asset to our team as we expand into new markets and work with existing clients on meeting their individual needs.”

Chilik brings over 26 years of transit experience, most recently at the Federal Transit Administration and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA). He has been involved in numerous BRT and transit-related projects, including Birmingham Xpress BRT in Birmingham, AL; SunRunner BRT in St. Petersburg, FL; Memorial Drive “Q Express” BRT in Atlanta, GA; TECO Streetcar Extension & Modernization in Tampa, FL; Miami World Center Joint Development in Miami, FL; Hamilton Bus Maintenance Facility Expansion in Atlanta, GA; Clifton Corridor Transit Initiative in Atlanta, GA; and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games Spectator Transportation System in Atlanta, GA, which moved 17.9 million passengers in a 17-day period.

He is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology, with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, as well as the Scheller College of Business at the Georgia Institute of Technology, with a master’s degree in business administration.

From light rail to intercity rail, subway, streetcar, paratransit, conventional bus, and BRT, Stantec’s Transit team works to design creative solutions that are safe, efficient, and affordable. The team is currently or has recently been involved in BRT projects or studies in Boston, MA; Cleveland, OH; and Calgary, AB.