MCTS bus shelters feature artwork from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Contest

Murals on two Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus shelters now feature winning artwork from the Marcus Performing Art Center’s 2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. Art Contest, which was open to K-12 students in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, and West Bend.

The first shelter is located across the street from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School at MLK Drive and Concordia Avenue in Milwaukee. The second shelter is alongside Golda Meir School Upper Campus at MLK Drive and Pleasant Street.

Each mural includes multiple designs — inspired by Dr. King’s life and values — created by children and teenagers enrolled at Fairview Elementary School, Fernwood Montessori, Golda Meir School, Luther Burbank School, McLane Elementary School, Milwaukee Spanish Immersion School, Roosevelt Creative Arts Middle School, Wauwatosa East High School, Wedgewood Park International School, and West Bend West High School.

MCTS installed the murals as part of its annual sponsorship of the Marcus Performing Art Center’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration. This year’s event, which will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is taking place January 17 at 1:00 p.m. Members of the public are invited to watch here.

Dr. King was an activist committed to peace, justice, and equality. As a visionary leader of the civil rights movement, King fought for racial and economic justice for the oppressed.

“We’re looking forward to highlighting young people in our community who interpret Dr. King’s words and actions through art, speech, and writing,” said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center. “Showcasing winning artwork on bus shelters along MLK Drive is a creative way to make sure these important messages are seen by a wide audience.”

“This weekend’s event – including the debut of these special murals on bus shelters – is a celebration of the milestones already achieved and also a reminder of the important work yet to come,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “We stand on the shoulders of giants like Dr. King as we move forward on the path to achieve racial equity in order to become the healthiest county in the State.”

A wide range of unique murals have been installed on nearly two dozen MCTS bus shelters in recent years as part of the popular Bus Shelter Art Project.