Polser USA says its Antimicrobial Technology is 99-percent effective against COVID-19 on surfaces

Polser Composite Materials Corporation along with its Polser USA (Elkhart, Indiana) operation announced that its Antimicrobial (AMB) Technology has been tested against COVID-19 and has been found to be 99 percent effective in killing the deadly pathogen on surfaces.

Polser Composite Materials Corporation in Izmir, Turkey is a global leader in the development and manufacturer of FRP (Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic) and lightweight composites. They produce a variety of coiled and cut to length sheet products used in a multitude of industries including, agriculture, building trade, transportation, cooling tower, truck body / trailer, and others.

Polser AMB product’s resistance to coronavirus

POLSER said that its AMB solution’s antiviral effect has been tested with SarS-CoV-2 virus isolated in a laboratory environment. 500 microliters of SarS-CoV-2 strain with a dose of 500TCID50 was added onto the surface and incubated for five minutes, 10 minutes, and 30 minutes in VERO cell culture without incubation. Then, VERO cell strain was cultivated in 96-well plates with 10,000 cells in each well. Virus and chemical mixtures were evenly distributed over each cell. As a result of the incubation, the cell and the liquid supernatant were collected together, and the viral RNA isolation SARS CoV-2 RNA was isolated using the Quick RNA Viral Kit (Zymo Research, USA).

Before VERO was incubated in cell culture, it was incubated with POLSER AMB product for five minutes, 10 minutes and 30 minutes, and then it was cultivated on VERO Cell and incubated for 96 hours. It was determined that during these time intervals, the solution decreased virus viability more than 99 percent, and decreased virus copy number by more than 15 log.