ABA expresses disappointment that Congress ignores motorcoach industry in latest relief draft

The American Bus Association (ABA) today made the following statement after the release of the latest Congressional COVID relief package:

“Once again Congress has left out transportation sectors integral to multimodal America – and a sector clearly in need of help for survival,” said Peter Pantuso, president & CEO of ABA. “This draft goes against what President Biden has said about ensuring all American have access to affordable transportation. The motorcoach industry, and our passengers, span all socio-economic and demographic groups that define America. From rural America to the intercity, buses go everywhere and serve everyone, safely, affordably and efficiently, while remaining one of the greenest forms of transportation. Considering the importance of social equity and addressing climate change in this day and age, it’s incredible for Congress to once again overlook the motorcoach industry.”

Since the COVID pandemic hit a year ago, the private motorcoach industry has been decimated. The industry went from generating $15 billion in 2019 to $2.6 billion in 2020. Nearly 80% of the industry’s workforce has been furloughed.”