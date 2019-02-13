Philadelphia exercises options for an additional New Flyer 115 hybrid-electric buses

New Flyer of America Inc. announced on February 13 that it is advancing fourth-year production of 115 Xcelsior® 40-foot diesel-electric hybrid, heavy-duty transit buses for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). This is the fourth installment of a 5-year contract by SEPTA for a total of 525 hybrid buses awarded to New Flyer in May 2016.

The hybrid Xcelsior® buses support SEPTA’s SEPT-AINABLE 2020 program, focused on achieving sustainability through a “triple-bottom-line” approach that includes the natural environment, healthy communities and workforce, and economic vitality.

Through its investment in hybrid bus technologies, SEPTA has significantly reduced bus energy consumption, which accounts for approximately half of all of the agency’s transportation energy. At the conclusion of the 5-year New Flyer contract, hybrids will comprise 95 percent of SEPTA’s bus fleet.

“New Flyer is proud to continue delivering hybrid electric technology to SEPTA as it expands low-emission transit and further reduces transportation emissions,” Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer of America said. “We’re committed to supporting SEPT-AINABLE 2020 and delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable mobility solutions to Philadelphia and the surrounding communities.”