FTA Announces $5 Million to Improve Public Transportation on Tribal Lands

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced on February 13 project selections totaling $5 million to American Indian and Alaska Native tribal governments under FTA’s Tribal Transit Program. The Fiscal Year 2018 grants will support 36 projects in 14 states.

The Tribal Transit Program makes funds available to federally recognized Indian tribes and Alaska Native villages, groups, or communities to support capital projects, operating costs and planning activities for public transportation services on and around tribal lands. Tribal Transit grants connect tribal residents with jobs, school, healthcare, and other community services.

This release originally appeared in an email from the Federal Transit Administration. You can view a screenshot of it here.