Stertil-Koni Welcomes John Sliney as Assistant Service Manager

Stertil-Koni, the leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – notably bus lifts and truck lifts – has announced that John Sliney has joined the company as Assistant Service Manager.

In this capacity, Sliney will provide a broad range of activities including technical support, equipment troubleshooting assistance, vehicle lift installation oversight and heavy-duty lift equipment training for Stertil-Koni’s exclusive distributor network across North America and their customers.

“Stertil-Koni is dedicated to delivering the highest level of customer service and is pleased to welcome John, a seasoned pro, to our team,” Kevin Hymers, Stertil-Koni director of operations, said. “With 15 years of automotive and lift industry experience, he has the ideal background to further advance Stertil-Koni’s record of delivering exceptional service in assisting distributors and their end users with training, troubleshooting and mastering new technologies in the lift industry.”

Importantly, Sliney is not new to vehicle lifts and Stertil-Koni, having previously worked as a service technician for Reeder Distributor, an exclusive Stertil-Koni dealer of the company’s lift products, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. His experience includes servicing automotive lifts, alignment machines, tire machines, brake lathes, industrial fans, heavy-duty lifts, bulk oil systems, and bulk fuel systems. He also was a welder, rebuilt starters and alternators and Memory Maker John Sliney drag racingworked for a brake and alignment shop.

“I have a broad range of knowledge and I am always ready to accept a new challenge and learn more,” Sliney said. “I pride myself in providing the highest quality of customer service regardless of the job at hand.”

Sliney spends his off time participating in drag racing and in 2017 he achieved a lifelong dream to own and race a nostalgic front engine dragster, the “Memory Maker.” John resides in Haslet, TX.

This release originally appeared on Stertil-Koni’s website. You can view it here.