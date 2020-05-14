Nova Bus offers new products to promote safety and cleanliness onboard public transit vehicles

Nova Bus, a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, is offering a number of new products to its customers to enhance safety, cleanliness and security onboard its public transportation vehicles, as operations gradually resume across several of its sites.

“As operations gradually restart in our North American facilities, our teams have been diligently working on new products and sanitary solutions to support our customers during these unprecedented times,” said Martin Larose, Vice President and General Manager, Nova Bus. “Working in collaboration with health authorities, operators and industry associations, we recognized that it was essential to provide solutions that will allow our customers to operate as safely as possible in this new reality.”

To help ensure a safe and clean environment, Nova Bus is offering features such as:

24-month parts warranty for parts installed within our service centre network

LFS driver barrier to provide operators with extra protection

Safety alert decals

Seat indications for social distancing

Implementation of APTA cleaning procedures to help operators clean and disinfect vehicles as well as protect drivers and passengers

In addition, Nova Bus service and distribution centres remain open and operational. Their teams of technicians continue to ensure a quick response to customers’ repair needs all the while supporting operators to clean and disinfect vehicles following industry procedures as well as to protect drivers and passengers. A contact free pick-up parts service is also offered at our service centres with parts warehouses to help minimize interaction and provide customers with the parts they need.

“Our service centre network is committed to providing customers with industry-leading services, and the manufacturing expertise they rightfully deserve during these difficult times,” said Guy French, Vice President and General Manager for Services, Nova Bus. “Enhancing safety and cleanliness onboard our transit vehicles is key to ensuring our customers have the peace of mind they need to maintain daily service for passengers.”

For more information on these new features, visit the Customer Service website at http://novabus.com/parts_and_service/ or contact the Service Centre in your region.

Nova Bus is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric buses, hybrid electric buses, high-capacity vehicles and integrated intelligent transport systems. As part of its Electro Mobility strategy, Nova Bus is moving forward with the electrification of key vehicle components to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Nova Bus is part of the Volvo Group.

