Prevost Steps Up to Industry Call to Action at Washington D.C. Rally

On Wednesday, Prevost and more than 800 motorcoaches circled on routes around the Capitol in Washington to give legislators a visual reminder that the industry needs federal assistance in the next aid bill.

The Washington rally culminates weeks of advocacy and education with our federal policymakers of the need for aid for the motorcoach industry during these unprecedented times. Prevost team members worked together with other industry members to plan the event. Three specially decaled Prevost coaches were driven by members of the Prevost sales team, and two service vans with certified Prevost technicians were on hand and ready to address any issues while the coaches rolled through the city.

“Prevost stands with the motorcoach operators asking for funding to get them through this time of extraordinary hardship. Motorcoaches are an integral part of the infrastructure of transportation throughout this great country,” said Francois Tremblay, vice-president and general manager, Prevost. “Now is the time to recognize how important this industry is to the nation and earmark funding to assist this amazing and caring industry.”

Prevost is pleased to contribute to the funding of the rally via the GoFundMe support page, and to collaborate with the American Bus Association, United Motorcoach Association, motorcoach operators from across the U.S. and other OEMs to make this event a success.

Above all, Prevost is deeply proud of the strong unity and professionalism within our industry, which was expressed during this event.