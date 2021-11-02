North American Transit Alliance announces new leadership and board reelection

The Board of Directors for the North American Transit Alliance (NATA) has elected Transdev CEO Laura Hendricks to the position of vice chair and Keolis North America CEO David Scorey to the position of treasurer.

The board also voted to extend all board positions through December 2023. First Transit / First Vehicle Services President and NATA Chair Brad Thomas and MV Transportation CEO and NATA Secretary Tom Egan were reelected and will continue to serve in their respective NATA board positions.

Upon being elected as vice chair, Hendricks said, “Transdev is proud to be a member of NATA and I am proud to be serving in this capacity. Together at NATA, we are advocating for tomorrow’s mobility needs on behalf of our combined workforce while promoting innovation, equity and sustainability in transportation. We are also working with our agency partners and providing solutions-driven expertise. As private contractors, we are helping agencies rethink and reimagine how transportation services are delivered.”

“NATA helps our industry evolve by promoting innovation that encourages more equitable transportation options for communities,” said Scorey. “Keolis is proud to be a member of a forward-thinking alliance that recognizes the value in centering transit around our communities.”

The board also welcomed National Express CEO Gary Waits. The Board of Directors includes one seat for each of the six member firms: First Transit, Keolis, MV Transportation, National Express, RATP Dev and Transdev. RATP Dev CEO and founding NATA member Arnaud Legrand continues to serve on the board.