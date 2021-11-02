Greyhound extends Peace of Mind policy just in time for holiday travel

The largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America is continuing to put its customers first as it enters the busy holiday season. Greyhound Lines Inc. is extending its Peace of Mind policy through January 15th, 2022.

The policy provides travelers with the confidence to travel, offering the ability to cancel a trip without a fee. Instead, customers will be given an eVoucher for the value of the ticket, ensuring those interested in holiday travel flexibility and a stress-free option for transportation.

“Greyhound understands plans change during the holidays, especially this travel season with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rob Friedman, Chief Commercial Officer, Greyhound Lines, Inc. “That’s why we’ve continued to offer flexibility through our Peace of Mind policy since April of 2020. Our customers deserve to travel in comfort, but also with confidence knowing they won’t be negatively affected if their plans change.”

In addition to flexible ticketing, Greyhound has continued increased safety and cleaning measures as well. Coupled with an entirely updated fleet, traveling in style and stress-free is now easier than ever with Greyhound.