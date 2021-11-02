World leaders at COP26 transported in NFI electric buses provided by Stagecoach

NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) today announced that dignitaries from around the world, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, were transported in BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric double deck buses during the 26th United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

Dignitaries from around the world rode on the buses, including state leaders, negotiators and COP26 stakeholders, travelling from the core COP26 campus in the conference’s secure Blue Zone—where a BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric double-deck bus is the only bus on display—to an evening reception at Glasgow’s iconic Kelvingrove Art Gallery.

“We are delighted that world leaders at COP26 have had the opportunity to ride on Alexander Dennis’ market leading, electric double-deck buses and experience the zero-emission transportation that is transforming travel throughout the United Kingdom,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “As the world comes together to find ways to limit global warming, we look forward to helping agencies and operators with clean, safe, accessible and efficient solutions to meet their needs. NFI moves millions of people around the world, each and every day, and we are ready to continue leading the way as the global transition to zero emission accelerates.”

The dignitaries rode on 10 of the UK’s favourite electric buses, built in Britain by the BYD ADL partnership which has delivered or taken orders for over 1,000 zero-emission buses to date. The buses, which arrived at COP26 fresh from ADL’s production line in Scotland, have been built for Stagecoach’s operations in London and are painted in the iconic red of buses in the UK capital.

ADL collaborated with transport group Stagecoach to provide 10 electric buses and drivers for the VIP transport. Stagecoach is the largest bus operator in the United Kingdom. It is committed to purchasing renewable energy across all its businesses, as well as targeting a zero-emission UK bus fleet by 2035.

“COP26 is focused on finding solutions to the climate emergency, and we are proud to have been able to demonstrate a zero-emission solution that is available right now, today,” said Paul Davies, President & Managing Director, ADL. “We are particularly delighted that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as an avowed supporter of British-built zero-emission buses, was able to show world colleagues the level of innovation and expertise offered by Britain’s world-class bus manufacturing industry,” concluded Davies.

Martin Griffiths, Chief Executive for Stagecoach, said: “We are very proud to have worked with Alexander Dennis to provide electric bus services for the world’s leaders at COP26. We are continuing to invest hundreds of millions of pounds in new clean electric and other zero emissions buses, like the ones that we had the opportunity to showcase at COP26, but one of the biggest positive changes people can make individually in addressing the climate emergency is by switching from cars to more sustainable public transport, cycling and walking.”