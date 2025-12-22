NJ TRANSIT board of directors authorizes design and engineering of Secaucus to Jersey City segment of key project

NJ TRANSIT is taking the next major step in advancing the extension of the Secaucus-Meadowlands Transitway, which, when complete, will provide environmentally friendly transit access between the Meadowlands Sports and Entertainment Complex, Secaucus Junction and Jersey City. Today, the NJ TRANSIT Board of Directors approved $22.2 million, plus 10% for contingencies, to complete the engineering and design work for the segment between Secaucus Junction and Jersey City.

“Advancing this innovative project is an important step in providing the kind of superior service befitting our customers and the Meadowlands Sports and Entertainment Complex, a world-class entertainment venue,” said NJDOT Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Fran O’Connor.

“I am pleased to see the progress on such an important, environmentally friendly public transportation solution. This critical initiative supports New Jersey’s economic growth while providing new transportation options for residents and visitors as they enjoy the state’s premier sports and entertainment destinations,” said NJ TRANSIT President and CEO Kris Kolluri.

During its monthly meeting today, the agency’s Board of Directors approved extending its existing contract with engineering firm HNTB to complete the next design stage of Phase 2—Transitway Jersey City, for no more than $22,283,241.90, plus 10% for contingencies.

Phase I of Transitway kicked off in 2021 when the Board of Directors authorized entering a contract with HNTB for $3,542,944.75 to complete conceptual development and preliminary design. Phase 2 includes design of a dedicated right of way between Secaucus and Jersey City with multiple stops along the route. This right-of-way will accommodate multiple vehicle forms excluding rail. The route will use the former Boonton rail line and the Bergen Arches.

The goal of the overall Transitway project is two-fold. The project increases service capacity to more efficiently move more customers between the Meadowlands Sports and Entertainment Complex and Secaucus Junction Station. Beyond the benefits of Phase 1 of the project, which will increase capacity to some of the world’s largest events at MetLife Stadium, Phase 2 creates a brand-new service corridor in one of the most densely populated areas of North Jersey through the adaptive reuse of existing right-of-way owned by NJ TRANSIT.

As part of the overall project, transit modes considered as a part of this work shall be configured such that they are capable of either being implemented with zero emission vehicles or be readily transitioned to zero emission vehicles in the future, with the capability of being scalable to fully autonomous vehicle operation as demonstrated advances in the industry allow.