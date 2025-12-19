FROM THE EDITOR

A Year in Motion: Reflections, Transitions, and the Road Ahead

Dear readers of BUSRide – It is an absolute pleasure to welcome you to our publication as we usher in a new year.

Our December / January cover story highlights ABC Companies’ decades-long commitment to listening to operators and building partnerships that help fleets stay competitive. For more than 50 years, ABC Companies has built its approach around listening to operators and turning their feedback into practical improvements in service, parts access, training, and innovation.

This issue also features an expert guide to Selecting the Right Seats for Your Fleet, exploring key considerations across commuter, transit, paratransit, and motorcoach applications. Also in this issue, we hear from Wells Fargo Equipment Finance and Customers Commercial Finance on the current state of the motorcoach industry and its financial outlook for 2025.

The latest edition of BUSRide Maintenance offers practical guidance for keeping fleets running efficiently. We also hear from United Safety and Dafo Bus Fire Suppression, detailing advanced systems designed to protect passengers, drivers, and assets.

Finally, as this marks my last issue as Editor in Chief of BUSRide, I want to thank our readers, contributors, and the entire BUSRide team for making this journey so rewarding. Sharing the stories, innovations, and achievements that drive the transit and motorcoach industries has been an absolute privilege. It’s been an honor to highlight the people and ideas keeping this community moving forward, and I leave with gratitude for every connection and insight along the way.

Thank you for reading and supporting BUSRide.