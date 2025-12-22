Redding Area Bus Authority announces transition to B20 biodiesel for fleet buses

The Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) is proud to announce that its entire 16 diesel-bus fleet will now operate using a B20 biodiesel blend through its regular fueling program. This transition marks a significant step in RABA’s continued commitment to sustainability, cleaner air, and responsible environmental stewardship in Shasta County.

B20, a blend of 20% renewable biodiesel and 80% petroleum diesel, is a proven, reliable, drop-in fuel that requires no engine modifications or infrastructure changes. Biodiesel is produced from renewable sources such as vegetable oils, animal fats, and recycled cooking oils, reducing reliance on petroleum and helping lower greenhouse-gas and particulate emissions. Studies show that B20 can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 15% while also decreasing particulate matter and other air pollutants, offering immediate environmental benefits without disrupting transit services.

The shift to B20 biodiesel will deliver cleaner air for Shasta County while maintaining full reliability and performance across the RABA fleet. Riders will not see any changes in service or operations, as the use of B20 integrates seamlessly into the agency’s existing fueling process.

Through a fuel contract with Ed Staub & Sons, RABA is able to take advantage of bio diesel at its fueling station in Redding, California.

“As public transportation serves as a backbone for community connectivity, it is our duty to operate responsibly and sustainably,” said John Andoh, RABA Transit Manager. “Switching to B20 biodiesel is a practical, effective way for us to reduce our environmental impact while continuing to deliver dependable service to the people of Shasta County.”

RABA will continue monitoring the performance of the biodiesel blend and will explore additional opportunities to expand its use of renewable fuels in the years ahead. This transition represents an important milestone in RABA’s long-term commitment to supporting a cleaner, more sustainable future for the region. In addition, RABA owns three (3) electric vehicles and intend to purchase more electric vehicles over the next seven (7) years as part of grants received to meet the requirements of the California Air Resources Board Innovative Clean Transit rule, requiring all transit fleets to be zero-emission by 2040.