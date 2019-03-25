New York City adds to its zero-emission fleet with an award to New Flyer for 15 low floor 60-foot Xcelsior CHARGE™ battery-electric transit buses

New Flyer of America Inc. announced on March 25 that New York City Transit (NYCT), part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), has awarded New Flyer with a contract for 15 low floor 60-foot Xcelsior CHARGE™ battery-electric, zero-emission, heavy-duty transit buses (or a total of 30 equivalent units(EUs)).

The order supports NYCT’s efforts to develop a cleaner, greener public transportation footprint, which focuses on building greater environmental sustainability, reducing emissions and modernizing the MTA’s bus fleet. Each bus will leverage New Flyer’s CONNECT 360™ business analytics and reporting tool to optimize performance and operations.

“We’re proud to be able to provide NYCT with additional battery-electric transit buses built on the exact same Xcelsior platform as the clean-diesel, natural gas and diesel-electric hybrid buses currently in service in its active fleet,” Chris Stoddart, New Flyer president, said. “Across NFI Group, we’ve delivered more than 2,500 buses to NYCT, with over 1,100 MCI coaches and 1,400 New Flyer transit buses connecting New York City and its surrounding boroughs and communities.”

The 60-foot New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses feature long-range, heavy-duty lithium-ion batteries. New Flyer batteries are designed specifically for the rigorous 24/7/365 transit demands of New York City, utilizing American-based battery technology and American-based manufacturing supplied by XALT Energy. The award includes New Flyer providing 16 Siemens 150 kW direct current interoperable chargers with installation, testing and commissioning to be performed by the recently announced New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™.