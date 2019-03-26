Motorcoach management software provider currently hiring

Distinctive Systems, a leading supplier of management software for coach, bus and tour operators, is currently seeking applicants for an Implementation, Training and Support Specialist based in the U.S.

Here are the job description and requirements listed by the company:

This position will involve frequent travel throughout North America providing in-depth consulting in the use of the software. Additional duties will include ongoing remote support to Distinctive Systems clients.

The requirements for this position are several years of experience in the motorcoach industry, gained in an operational capacity. An in-depth knowledge of one or more of the Distinctive Systems software products would be highly advantageous. A strong general IT background in Microsoft Windows is essential, as are good communication skills and the ability to work remotely from a home-based office.

Distinctive Systems said it is offering a competitive salary, based upon the level of experience. Additional benefits include company contribution to a 401(k) Plan, as well as health, dental and life insurance plans.

To apply, send an email and full resume to bob.hopwood@distinctivesystems.com.

This job posting announcement originally appeared on the Distinctive Systems website. You can view it here.