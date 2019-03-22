Extended Deadline to Apply for 2019 Transportation Planning Excellence Awards

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and FTA have extended the nomination period for the 2019 Transportation Planning Excellence Awards (TPEA) Program to Friday, April 5, 2019.

TPEA recognizes outstanding initiatives across the country to develop, plan, and implement innovative transportation planning practices and provides a unique opportunity to recognize and celebrate the outstanding work performed by planners and decision makers across the country.

State DOTs, MPOs, and transit operators that have used Federal FHWA/FTA funding to develop a plan, project, or planning process that demonstrates excellence in planning are encouraged to apply. Categories include:

Accelerating Planning and Project Delivery

Performance-Based Planning and Programming

Modeling and Technology Applications

Innovative, Safe, and Efficient Movement of Goods

Public Involvement and Outreach

Learn more about TPEA awards, including eligibility, evaluation criteria and how to submit a nomination. For more information, contact: FHWA’s Michael Barry at michael.barry@dot.gov or FTA’s Wendy Klancher at wendy.klancher@dot.gov.

This release originally appeared in an email from the Federal Transit Administration.