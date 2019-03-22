Proterra 35-Foot Catalyst® Electric Bus Completes Altoona Testing with Record-Setting Battery Capacity

With 440 kWh of onboard storage, the Proterra Catalyst sets standard of excellence for range, energy efficiency and durability for electric bus

Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, recently announced that the Proterra Catalyst® E2 35-foot bus has successfully completed the safety, structural strength and distortion tests at the Altoona Bus Research and Testing Center with 440 kWh of onboard energy storage, the most energy onboard a 35-foot bus tested at Altoona.

The purpose-built design of the Proterra Catalyst places batteries beneath the floor of the bus and outside the passenger compartment, with the option for additional battery packs on the roof. This distinct design creates a low center of gravity and enables more energy to be stored on board to increase power and range. With more energy on board and best-in-class fuel efficiency, Proterra vehicles continue to be ready to meet the daily mileage needs of nearly every transit route on a single charge.

Proudly designed and manufactured in Silicon Valley, Proterra battery systems are lightweight, compact, safe and powerful. Proterra battery packs are made of strong and lightweight ballistic-grade materials designed to withstand the toughest conditions through rigorous battery and vehicle testing and validation programs.

“The FTA sets the standard of excellence in vehicle testing and with every new generation of Proterra electric buses, we are committed to setting competitive industry benchmarks for energy efficiency, vehicle stability, safety and durability,” Proterra CEO Ryan Popple said. “The electric vehicle industry is fortunate to have facilities like Altoona to ensure that electric transit vehicle technology is high performing and thoroughly tested.”