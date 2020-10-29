New transportation services begin service in Southern Dallas County

Beginning on Nov. 2, two new transportation services will begin service in the Inland Port area of Southern Dallas County. An on-demand microtransit service provided by Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and STAR Transit known as “GoLink”, as well as a new rider subsidy program provided by Uber called “Inland Port Rides.”

These new services have been created and funded by the newly formed Inland Port Transportation Management Association (IPTMA). The IPTMA is a nonprofit, membership organization designed to connect workers and businesses to transportation solutions in the Inland Port area. Members include private businesses, nonprofit organizations, city and county governments and local government agencies.

The Inland Port GoLink service is available from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m., Monday – Friday, with UberPool additional providing additional service as needed. Uber’s Inland Port Rides will provide service between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday – Friday. During the initial promotional period, all job sites located within the Inland Port will have access to the GoLink services. To access GoLink after Jan. 1, 2021 as well as the rider subsidy program, businesses must join the IPTMA.