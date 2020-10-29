GO Riteway wins UW Madison contract for shuttling and charter services

GO Riteway Transportation Group continues to build on its relationship with the University of Wisconsin-Madison by acquiring the service of a wide range of shuttling programs designed to move students efficiently on and around the campus.

Just before the school year, three crucial transportation programs at UW-Madison were put into place including park and ride shuttles, the circulatory-accessible campus shuttle and ‘trailer’ buses to follow specific City of Madison Metro Transit bus routes to accommodate social-distancing. GO Riteway has also been approved for student group and UW Badgers athletic team transportation.

“As long-time supporters of UW-Madison, we’re excited for this partnership”, said Ronald R. Bast, Chairman of GO Riteway. “We look forward to building new relationships and becoming an integral part of student life.”

Shuttle programs have become an important part of GO Riteway’s portfolio of transportation services. In addition to many universities, it’s working with large companies and regional medical centers who share common goals of reducing campus congestion, improving environmental sustainability and enhancing safety and reliability for riders.

“Our expertise in providing a wide-range of shuttle services ensures we provide superior ‘peoplemoving’ solutions,” GO Riteway President Bob Zanotti added. “Our team’s flexible and collaborative approach ensures the right routes, vehicles and drivers are brought together for reliable and stress-free transportation.”

GO Riteway was started on the Bast family kitchen table in Germantown, Wisconsin and has grown to 1,600 employees in over 25 locations with a fleet of 1,400 vehicles that includes school buses, motorcoaches, shuttle coaches, limo coaches, executive sedans and vans servicing the entire country. Despite the company’s tremendous growth, it takes pride in retaining the considerate family culture and core values of safety, teamwork and integrity.