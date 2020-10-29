DART amends Uber contract to support GoLink services

Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) Board has approved an amended three-year contract with Uber Technologies, Inc. (Uber), for shared ride services that will supplement their popular GoLink service.

The amended contract became necessary when two new GoLink service zones were implemented October 19 for Southeast Garland and South Irving.

Another zone scheduled to begin November 2, is the Inland Port Transportation Management Association (IPTMA) GoLink.

That zone is a partnership with IPTMA and DART formed between the cities of Dallas, Desoto, Hutchins, Lancaster, and Wilmer. UberPool will provide service for IPTMA as back up to Star Transit from 5 a.m. till 8 p.m. UberX will provide service for IPTMA from 8 p.m. till 5 a.m.

DART has been implementing GoLink zones as a cost-effective alternative in areas where traditional fixed route bus service does not appear to be the best option.

The on-demand service is already available in Farmers Branch, Far North Plano, Glenn Heights, Inland Port, Kleberg and Rylie, Lake Highlands, Lakewood, Legacy West, North Central Plano/Chase Oaks, North Dallas, Park Cities, Rowlett and Western Carrollton.