New Orleans RTA receives APTA’s 2021 Rail Safety Certificate of Merit award for Light Rail/Streetcar

Today, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) was named the winner of American Public Transportation Association (APTA)’s 2021 Rail Safety Certificate of Merit award for Light Rail/Streetcar systems. The Gold Award and Certificate of Merit winners were announced at APTA’s Transform EXPO held in Orlando, Florida.

“The Board of Commissioners is proud of the RTA’s efforts to build a culture of safety and to be acknowledged by such a prestigious body,” said Flozell Daniels, Jr., RTA Board Chair. “The Board has worked closely with RTA leadership to ensure that safety for our riders and frontline staff is paramount. Today’s acknowledgement displays the work that the agency has put forth as we remain committed to continuing this momentum, placing a strong emphasis on safety across all modes.”

“RTA’s recognition amongst our transit peers acknowledges the team’s arduous work and dedication as we build a safe, reliable, and equitable transit system,” said Alex Z. Wiggins, RTA CEO. “Safety is one of the agency’s key priorities as we maintain mobility, meeting the needs of our community and building a safety-driven environment.”

Nominations are evaluated on four criteria: effectiveness, benefit level, innovation, and transferability. The top honor is the GOLD Award, which is given to organizations with the best overall safety or security programs. A Certificate of Merit is given to organizations in recognition of exceptional achievement in safety or security.