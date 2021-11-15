DART launches three-year on-demand service for Joppa community residents

On Monday, November 15, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) launched the Joppa Rides program, an on-demand transportation service for the neighborhood of Joppa for the next three years.

Funded by the City of Dallas to mitigate the impact of the closure of the current Linfield Road at-grade crossing, the program will serve residents of the Joppa neighborhood, located six miles southeast of Downtown Dallas.

All Joppa area residents are eligible for the program with registration and proof of residency. Once registered, residents will be able to book a ride to one of 15 designated neighborhood locations for drop-off and pickup.

To request a ride, a passenger must be at least 18 years of age. Anyone under that age must be accompanied by an adult. Each Joppa Rides Uber trip can include up to four people. Riders can book a trip online at m.Uber.com or they can make a same-day trip reservation over the phone.

The Joppa Rides program operates 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., seven days a week, and riders can book up to two free Uber trips per day.