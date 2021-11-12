RTC of Southern Nevada CEO appointed to American Public Transportation Association Executive Committee

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA), a nonprofit international association of 1,500 public- and private-sector organizations representing an $80 billion industry with 448,000 employees, recently named MJ Maynard, CEO of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC), to serve as executive member-at-large on its 25-member executive committee.

Maynard, who will serve in this capacity for a three-year term, was recently confirmed for this prestigious position following a vote by APTA members on Nov. 6 at its 2021 TRANSform Conference & EXPO in Orlando. She was one of three transportation leaders from across the country confirmed to join APTA’s 25-member executive committee.

“Under MJ’s direction, the RTC continues to provide exceptional leadership to our region to improve quality of life by making our roadways safer and more efficient, transit service more accessible to all, and enhancing Southern Nevada infrastructure and planning to attract continued investment, ultimately protecting our region’s economy,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March and chairwoman of the RTC Board of Commissioners. “She is a natural and excellent choice for APTA, bringing significant experience and perspective to the transportation industry’s premier national trade organization.”

Maynard has served on the APTA Board since 2018, and RTC staff has and continues to be actively involved in committees that support the organization’s priorities. While serving on the APTA executive committee, Maynard’s goals will be to address challenges and opportunities related to issues surrounding the pandemic and transit ridership and safety; technological innovation; and sustainability.