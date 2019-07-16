New Flyer adds James Pastor as Vice President Quality & Continuous Improvement

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., one of the world’s largest independent global bus manufacturers, recently announced the appointment of James Pastor as vice president of quality and continuous improvement.

Reporting directly to New Flyer President Chris Stoddart and based out of its facility in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Pastor will be accountable for leading the quality assurance and continuous improvement function at New Flyer, with oversight across all New Flyer business operations.

Pastor brings over 25 years of experience in the industry and has held many senior leadership roles in quality at General Motors, Plastech Engineering Products, Johnson Controls, and his most recent role as vice president of program management and quality for Adient. Pastor holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Michigan-Flint, and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) from Kettering University.

“We are thrilled to welcome James’ robust expertise and advanced focus on quality to our team,” Stoddart said. “We look forward to him assisting New Flyer with continuous deployment of LEAN manufacturing, and to integrating his fresh perspective on enhancements to our quality systems. As we pursue delivery of mobility solutions across North America, we are confident that James will evolve our world-class manufacturing to even greater heights.”