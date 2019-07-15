Complete Coach Works Receives Contract for Remanufactured ZEPS Buses for Josephine Community Transit

Complete Coach Works (CCW) is pleased to announce its contract to provide two remanufactured Zero Emission Propulsion System (ZEPS) buses for Josephine Community Transit in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Each ZEPS vehicle will include a state-of-the-art, all-electric drive system with 373kWh battery pack, a battery management system, and inverters. The system will feature a new high-efficiency, electrically driven air compressor, an electrically driven power steering pump, and a new electric-optimized, lightweight roof-mounted HVAC system with a heat pump.

The ZEPS buses’ propulsion 373 kWh batteries are specifically designed for large vehicles. The onboard charger, an integral part of the propulsion system, will provide a full charge in less than six hours using a 480v 100-amp service. In addition to the remanufactured ZEPS buses, CCW will provide maintenance and diagnostic training, operator training, and emergency response personnel training to Josephine Community Transit’s staff.

“CCW looks forward to this opportunity to deliver the first all-electric buses to the Josephine Community Transit fleet. We strive to provide agencies with the best sustainable transportation solutions and remanufactured ZEPS vehicles are a great example of our ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ philosophy in action,” Jim Paul, Northwest regional sales manager, said.

CCW is a widely recognized leader in the development of new technologies for the transportation industry. More than 50 ZEPS buses are deployed in service across the nation. ZEPS is a proven technology that has been tested for more than 2.5 million miles of revenue service.

Developed exclusively by CCW, ZEPS is an integrated technology that provides customers an affordable route to eco-friendly transportation. CCW takes previously owned diesel engine buses and remanufactures them into like-new vehicles containing ZEPS all-electric drivetrain systems. The remanufacturing process extends the service life of the buses and reduces material waste. In addition, the process decreases the costs and environmental impacts of bus manufacturing. CCW also offers a range of alternative fuel vehicle conversions, such as compressed natural gas, liquid natural gas, and liquid propane gas. Other alternative fuel options available include hybrid propulsion systems, hydrogen, and clean diesel.