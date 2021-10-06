NEOride, Masabi and InComm Payments partner to extend EZfare cash purchase of mobile tickets

Masabi, the company bringing Fare Payments-as-a-Service to public transit, and NEORide, a council of governments comprised of 17 transit systems dedicated to the development and promotion of regional public transportation services, have today announced that riders can now use cash to make purchases using the EZfare mobile ticketing app and the Transit app by depositing funds into their accounts at thousands of retail locations across Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, and nationwide. This cash-to-mobile contactless mobile ticketing service has been made possible by a partnership between Masabi and InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company.

This new service provides a safe way to pay for riders who have a phone – but want or need to pay their fare using cash – to access touch-free transit services. It will also help reduce the burden on the existing ticketing infrastructure and fare boxes by allowing riders to add cash to their mobile account and then store it for later use, reducing cash handling costs for agencies.

Riders can visit any retail outlet signed up to InComm Payments’ Vanilla Direct cash-in payment platform to preload cash onto their EZfare or Transit account. Retailers can add credit by accepting a cash payment and then scanning a barcode in the user’s app. The rider can then use the cash deposited to buy, store and display tickets in their in-app wallet and enjoy a safe and convenient mobile ticketing experience.

“Building upon the cash-to-mobile functionality we introduced at transit centers in July, this move makes purchasing digital tickets with cash as straightforward as buying groceries and extends the availability of contactless ticketing for services run by EZfare agencies,” said Katherine Conrad, Director at NEORide. “Our first-of-a-kind regional mobile ticketing service is now widely available to those who may not have access to a credit or debit card and provides them with a contactless way to ride.”

“It is vital to realize that not everyone has access to a credit or debit card, and that those who still prefer to use cash are not left behind by the advent of digital services. This means that cash digitization is a key requirement in enabling all riders on services such as EZfare to be able to access and enjoy the advantages of mobile ticketing,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO at Masabi. “Through integration with our partners at InComm Payments, EZfare riders can now walk into a local retailer or participating travel center and add cash funds to their EZfare or Transit app, ensuring access to a safe, contactless service and further removing the need for agencies to handle cash and issue physical tickets.”

“Transit agencies across the country are improving their riders’ experience by offering broader payment choices, including cash at retail,” said Michael Herold, Vice President of Business Development for Tolling & Transit at InComm Payments. “This is also beneficial for retailers, who now have one more service to offer their customers, and for consumers, who can conveniently load transit fares in stores where they already shop.”

“Fare collection needs to be intuitive and accessible for all riders, which is why loading cash to the Transit app at a local retail outlet is a natural next step for transit agencies,” said David Block-Schachter, Chief Business Officer at Transit. “Cash digitization with Transit makes it possible for riders to plan, track and pay for their trip in the way that works best for them. EZfare’s launch with InComm Payments and Masabi is an important development as public transit embraces the next generation of fare collection.”