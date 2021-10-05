REV Group names new Senior Vice President of Engineering & Technology

REV Group, Inc. announces the appointment of Eric Sandstrom as Senior Vice President, Engineering & Technology, a newly-created executive leadership position. The new role will play a critical part in evolving the product portfolio, optimizing engineering excellence, and leading product and powertrain design, innovation, and technological advancements.

Prior to joining REV Group, Sandstrom was Global Chief Engineer – Electric Propulsion Systems at General Motors and led the team responsible for developing the propulsion system for the all-electric Hummer SUT and SUV, among others. Sandstrom began his career with BorgWarner and held progressive leadership roles over a 20-year period with a focus in global product strategy, engineering, and program management.

“REV Group is focused on leading innovation within the specialty vehicle industry and creating a more sustainable future by putting alternative fuel solutions at our core,” said Rod Rushing, Chief Executive Officer, REV Group. “Eric is an ideal addition to the team with his impressive and extensive experience in the automotive industry and Electric Vehicle (EV) systems and alternative fuel technologies. His innovative mindset aligns with our company vision and strategy.”

Sandstrom holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Technological University along with several professional certifications, patents, and technology awards.