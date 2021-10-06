RATP Dev USA selected to manage IndyGo Paratransit Services

RATP Dev USA, the North American subsidiary of the global transportation provider, announced it has been awarded the contract to manage paratransit services for IndyGo, the Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation.

IndyGo selected RATP Dev USA to provide paratransit services through a national competitive process that awarded the contract based on best value procurement. Contract services begin Oct. 6, 2021, and will cover an initial period of three years with two additional one-year options. IndyGo provides countywide public paratransit services for the City of Indianapolis, Marion County, the Town of Speedway, and the City of Beech Grove. IndyGo paratransit service currently consists of 84 revenue vehicles transporting more than 250,000 trips annually.

“IndyGo is looking forward to working with RATP Dev USA to provide outstanding paratransit services to our community,” said Michael Roth, senior director of IndyGo Mobility Solutions. “We trust that RATP Dev USA’s level of expertise and resources will improve the performance of IndyGo paratransit and the quality of services our drivers and maintenance workers provide across the city and surrounding areas.”

IndyGo’s Mobility Solutions Team will provide contract oversight while ensuring RATP Dev USA provides reliable, safe and high-quality transportation services to the residents of Marion County. Under the terms of the contract, RATP Dev USA will provide services including approximately 100,000 revenue hours in the first contract year and will employ the drivers, maintenance staff and local management team. IndyGo will provide the vehicles and facilities, including a newly acquired property that is currently under renovation, and will be customized for the operation. Until that facility is complete, RATP Dev will utilize the services of a local, Indianapolis-based maintenance provider and qualified DBE for maintenance services.

“We are delighted to bring our world-renowned quality of service delivery to the customers and citizens of the great city of Indianapolis and the surrounding area,” said Arnaud Legrand, CEO of RATP Dev USA. “Our customer service, innovation, recruiting, and professional and sensitive service delivery are what set us apart and will be the focus of this partnership with IndyGo.”

RATP Dev USA operates and/or manages 34 bus operation locations in North America, several of which provide ADA Complementary Transit on Demand services.