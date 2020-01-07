Michigan Flyer Upgrades to Turnit Intermodal Reservation Platform

Turnit, a travel technology company developing a leading, off-the-shelf reservation and inventory management platform for the ground-based travel industry, today announced an agreement with Indian Trails, Inc., to launch a pioneering intermodal bus ticket reservation system for passengers of its Michigan Flyer airport and intercity shuttle service.

“We are extremely proud of this opportunity to work with an industry leader like Michigan Flyer,” said Andres Osula, Founder & CEO of Turnit. “Leveraging our experience from the competitive European market, our aim is to introduce innovative features like door-to-door booking and advanced demand-driven pricing to the U.S. intercity bus market. For years, we’ve been shaping our product for global expansion, and a client like Michigan Flyer will certainly boost our presence in North America.”

Michigan Flyer is a deluxe motorcoach service offering frequent daily roundtrips between East Lansing, Brighton, Ann Arbor, and Detroit Metropolitan Airport. The company has an enviable track record of 98% on-time reliability, a strong culture of customer service, and a commitment to environmental conservation.

“The success of Indian Trails, Inc. — with more than 80 buses carrying 1.5 million passengers 5 million miles a year — is due largely to our 110-year tradition of constantly innovating to improve the customer experience,” said Chad Cushman, president of Indian Trails, Inc. “So when it came time to upgrade the bus ticket reservation system for our Michigan Flyer regional airport and commuter service, which serves over 250,000 passengers a year, we chose to partner with Turnit. With a global presence and proven ingenuity in bus capacity management and intermodal connectivity, among other things, Turnit promises to help us meet customer demand for better transportation services.”

Turnit is a travel technology company developing the world’s leading off-the-shelf reservation & inventory management platform for the ground-based travel industry. Turnit enables intercity bus and coach operators to maximize revenue, streamline business processes and popularize shared transportation with its scalable, cloud-based ticketing, reservations and inventory management system, as well as multi-channel sales, dynamic pricing, connected trips, visualized seat mapping, rich API, and many other functionalities.

Indian Trails, Inc., which has served as Michigan’s premier, family-owned, inter-city motorcoach carrier for 110 years, and is based in Owosso, Michigan, operates one of the largest and newest fleets of deluxe motorcoaches in Michigan. In addition to its daily scheduled routes throughout Michigan and into Chicago, Duluth and Milwaukee, its services include charters, tours, shuttles, casino runs, and airport transfers.