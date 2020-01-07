InterMotive and PRIDE grow their partnership to improve the public transit experience for people with disabilities

InterMotive Vehicle Controls, a leading manufacturer of wheelchair interlock systems, has expanded its partnership with PRIDE Industries to build an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance product.

PRIDE and InterMotive have had a symbiotic relationship for almost 20 years. PRIDE is the largest employer of people with disabilities in California and is InterMotive’s main supplier for product components. The transit and paratransit industries are the heart of InterMotive sales for wheelchair lift interlocks. In fact, InterMotive provides safety interlocks for PRIDE buses, used to transport people with disabilities to and from work safely.

Now the two companies are advancing their collaboration to the next level. In keeping with their mission to empower people with disabilities, PRIDE plans to pilot InterMotive’s new ADA Talking Bus system, providing the electronics manufacturing for the product, which will help improve the transit experience for riders.

“FlexSpeak ADA is an audio/visual voice annunciator system that communicates bus route stop details and safety messages to passengers,” said InterMotive President Greg Schafer. “It can help people with disabilities feel more independent while riding public transportation. The focus of InterMotive and PRIDE are perfectly in sync with this project.”

InterMotive Vehicle Controls provides commercial safety and performance optimization products. Our plug and play electronic control systems leverage a vehicle’s own data networks to enhance its functions in new ways. InterMotive specializes in custom solutions for the transit and paratransit, work truck, law enforcement, ambulance, fire truck, school bus, RV and personal-use mobility industries. To learn more, call 800-969-6080, visit www.intermotive.net or contact one of its dealers.

PRIDE Industries is one of the largest employers of people with disabilities, with expertise providing facility operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management and fulfillment services to public and private organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE creates paths to employment for people with disabilities through person-centered job coaching, training and placement. PRIDE’s mission extends nationwide, assisting individuals to become self-sufficient, have a sense of purpose, contribute to their communities and achieve their goals. For Business Services, learn more at prideindustries.com. For People Services, learn more at prideindustries.org and follow PRIDE Industries on Facebook.