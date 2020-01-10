CDTA unveils first zero-emission transit buses in upstate New York

New Flyer of America Inc. today celebrated the launch of the Capital District Transportation Authority’s (CDTA) new zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ heavy-duty transit buses in Albany, New York.

The buses were unveiled during today’s launch event and demonstration ride facilitated by CDTA Chief Executive Officer Carm Basile and CDTA Board Chairman Jayme Lahut, alongside Congressman Paul Tonko and New York State Assembly members Patricia Fahy, Phillip Steck, and John T. McDonald III.

In addition to delivering four 40-foot, battery-electric buses, New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ was also selected to provide and commission four Siemens direct current depot chargers that conform to Society of Automotive Engineer (SAE) J1772 Combined Charging System Type 1 standards.

“New Flyer is thrilled to celebrate CDTA’s launch of the first battery electric transit buses in upstate New York,” said Chris Stoddart, President at New Flyer. “We are proud to support the transition to zero-emission with buses, technology, and infrastructure solutions that help CDTA achieve its mission to improve mobility. With the adoption of zero-emission buses, CDTA is enhancing accessibility, reducing the region’s carbon footprint, and advancing infrastructure to meet the mobility needs in Albany and the surrounding communities.”

CDTA is a multi-modal public transit agency, delivering comprehensive transit services to the Capital District of New York (including the counties of Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady) and completing over 16 million passenger trips per year for a community of almost 800,000 people. In 2017, the American Public Transportation Association awarded CDTA Mid- Sized Transit System of the Year.

New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ is a service dedicated to providing safe, reliable, smart, and sustainable charging and mobility solutions as transit agencies look to transition their traditional fleets to zero-emission. For more information, visit newflyer.com/infrastructuresolutions.