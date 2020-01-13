American Bus Association, USLAW NETWORK team up for rapid response, legal programming

The American Bus Association (ABA) – the industry leader advancing North American motorcoach travel and tourism – and USLAW NETWORK – an international network of independent, full-service firms with roots in civil litigation – today announced a joint partnership that provides ABA members with direct access to USLAW’s rapid response transportation attorneys through a dedicated web portal plus industry-leading jurisdictional and legal resources.

USLAW is the exclusive legal content provider of the ABA, including articles, legal updates, webinars and educational programming.

“We are so excited to be partnering with the USLAW Network as we know this will be an invaluable member benefit to all of our members,” said Peter Pantuso, ABA president & CEO. “Accidents and incidents happen and not always when you are near the office, with this new partnership, USLAW’s team of lawyers will be ready to help ABA members rapidly and from anywhere in the country.”

As part of the partnership, there is a co-branded (USLAW/ABA) Accident Rapid Response tool that includes dedicated primary and alternate contacts searchable by state and by zip code plus Canada.

“We have worked with individual ABA members over the years, and we are excited to now formally partner with the ABA to provides its members with legal education, rapid response and ready-access to our network of experienced lawyers,” said Roger M. Yaffe, CEO of USLAW NETWORK. “USLAW NETWORK is about trusted relationships and we look forward to introducing ABA to our network of attorneys whose practices range from transportation, employment, data privacy, M&A, risk management, corporate and transactional and other areas that directly impact the daily operations for motorcoach and tour operators. We look forward to being a vital resource for ABA members.”

As one of ABA’s newest members, USLAW becomes an active participant in the ABA, including at this week’s ABA’s Marketplace in Omaha.