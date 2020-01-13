ABA elects new board members during annual meeting

The American Bus Association (ABA) – the industry leader advancing North American motorcoach travel and tourism – elected new members to join its Board of Directors during its Annual Meeting at ABA’s Marketplace in Omaha, Nebraska

Joining the Board of Directors for a three-year term are:

Luke Busskohl, COO, Arrow Stage Lines, Omaha, Nebraska.

Scott Henry, Chairman, Martz Group/Martz Trailways, Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.

Jodi Merritt, President, H & L Charter Company, Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Michelle Wiltgen, Assistant Vice President & National Marketing Manager, National Interstate Insurance, Lake Worth, Florida.

Also joining the Board of Directors for a one-year term is Al Hutchinson, President & CEO at Visit Baltimore.

“The industry is multigenerational, and our Board of Governors reflects the diversity of our membership,” said ABA Chairman of the Board of Directors Don DeVivo. “The future is bright for the industry and our Board is ready to help shape it.”

The ABA Board also thanked retiring board members for their service to ABA. Those members were: