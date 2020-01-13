Hendrickson Announces Organizational Changes

Hendrickson recently announced that Matt Joy has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Joy most recently was vice president and general manager of Hendrickson’s truck group with previous roles of VP/GM of the specialty product group and vice president of finance. In this new role, Joy will have the responsibility for all divisions: truck commercial vehicle systems, trailer commercial vehicle systems, specialty products, and international operations.

“In this role, [Joy] will focus on operational performance and overall rationalization of the Divisions while working closely with the division VPs/GMs. Additionally, he will work on developing and strengthening his relationships with the truck and trailer OEM’s to help drive our marketing-led, product-driven philosophy, executing Hendrickson’s strategic initiatives to grow our business,” said Gary Gerstenslager, president and CEO of Hendrickson.

“[Joy] is a proven and trusted leader for Hendrickson and has a demonstrated track record for delivering business results. He has been an essential contributor to my executive staff as we continue to grow our company and provide outstanding and increasing value to our customers,” Gerstenslager added.

Two additional organizational changes have taken place at Hendrickson. Richard Mudd has been promoted to vice president and general manager of truck commercial vehicle systems. Mudd joined Hendrickson in 1998 and has since held various roles including production manager, plant manager, director of operations, vice president of operations, and most recently VP/GM of the specialty product group.

Matt Van Meter has been promoted to vice president and general manager of the specialty products group. Van Meter began his career with Hendrickson Trailer in 1998 as a test engineer and has since held various positions including, engineering manager, director of product validation at trailer, senior engineering manager at truck, chief engineer, and most recently truck general manager of engineering and operations.

Hendrickson, a Boler company, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of medium- and heavy-duty mechanical, elastomeric and air suspensions; integrated and non-integrated axle and brakes systems; tire pressure control systems; auxiliary lift axle systems; parabolic and multi-leaf springs; stabilizers; bumpers; and components to the global commercial transportation industry. Hendrickson, based in Woodridge, Illinois, continues to meet the needs of the transportation industry for more than 100 years. Visit Hendrickson at www.hendrickson-intl.com.