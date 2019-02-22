Megabus customers can now book tickets via Google Pay

Megabus.com, the low-cost city-to-city express bus service, is making bus travel even easier by introducing contactless payments via Google Pay on its buses — making Megabus.com the first U.S. bus company to offer ticket booking via the popular payment platform. Google Pay lets you keep everything you need to speed through checkout on your phone, so customers can simply add their credit cards and book travel on Megabus.com in their mobile browsers.

In addition to Google Pay, Megabus.com also accepts booking payments through WorldPay, American Express, Mastercard, Visa, Discover, and Diners Club International.

Since launching in April 2006, Megabus.com has served more than 40 million customers throughout more than 120 cities across North America. Customers can book their tickets in advance with a fare that could be as low as $1 one way, plus a $2.50 reservation fee.

For more information and the latest news and travel deals, follow Megabus.com on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.