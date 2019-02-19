Toronto orders an additional 10 New Flyer battery-electric transit buses

New Flyer Industries Canada ULC, the Canadian subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. recently announced an award from the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) for an additional ten 40-foot, zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ heavy-duty transit buses.

This award follows on the original TTC order from New Flyer in June 2018 for 10 battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses and increases TTC’s total order to 20 vehicles. The original contract was TTC’s first transit bus order from New Flyer since 1999, and it has an additional 20 options remaining. The purchase also includes five ABB direct current (DC) depot chargers that conform to the Society of Automotive Engineer (SAE) J1772 Combined Charging System (CCS Type 1 Connector), allowing the chargers to support other types and makes of electric vehicles operating for the City of Toronto. The chargers will be commissioned by New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ and ABB.

TTC is the public transit agency operating bus, subway, streetcar, and paratransit services in Toronto, Ontario. As the third largest transit system in North America, TTC delivers more than 536 million passenger trips each year, and has integrated sustainability into its multi-year plan to reduce greenhouse gases, air pollution, and congestion on Toronto roadways.

The TTC’s electric bus program aims to transform mobility in Toronto with a 100 percent zero-emission bus fleet by 2040, which includes a commitment to purchase only zero-emission buses by 2025. This program will assist TTC and the greater public transit community in developing bus and electrification specifications for future procurements.

“New Flyer is proud to expand its zero-emission partnership with Toronto, with this follow on TTC order,” said Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer.