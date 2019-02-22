Cubic Names IBM and Microsoft Executive Kevin Eagan as Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer

Accomplished digital platforms executive to lead Cubic’s enterprise-wide transformation and growth pivot

Cubic Corporation recently announced the appointment of Kevin Eagan to the role of senior vice president and chief digital officer. Eagan will join Cubic’s executive team based in San Diego effective March 25 and report to chairman, president and chief executive officer Bradley H. Feldmann.

“As we progress on our transformation journey, Kevin brings impressive executive leadership and digital innovation experience to Cubic, with a track record of success across all aspects of enterprise transformation,” Feldmann said. “Kevin’s leadership and impact at IBM and Microsoft over the past 30 years spans from new product development, IT modernization, digital business models, customer experience excellence to the creation of vibrant partner and developer ecosystems. We look forward to Kevin’s leadership to help drive our growth strategy as we continue to pivot Cubic for growth and transformation executing beyond our goal 2020 strategic plan.”

“Cubic has a special combination of world-class technology, solutions for high-growth markets and a purpose-based, mission-focused culture,” Eagan said. “A digital growth pivot at Cubic will ignite an era of innovation and prosperity for customers, shareholders and employees. I’m honored and motivated to help unleash the full potential of Cubic to improve mobility and productivity in modern cities; deliver increased security and awareness to our national defenders and first responders; and to advance the state of training for people and high-performance machines to operate together at peak performance.”

Eagan joins Cubic from IBM where he served as chief digital officer for IBM Global Services. He led the creation and execution of IBM’s enterprise-wide digital transformation strategy and was the leader for IBM’s Apex program for C-suite clients. Eagan built and led organizations responsible for IBM’s digital platforms, modernization of sales and marketing tools and laid the digital foundation for IBM’s recent return to revenue and profit growth. Prior to IBM, Eagan created and led multiple billion-dollar businesses throughout his 25-year tenure with Microsoft. The organizations he helped build and lead include Microsoft’s Online Store, OEM Channel Programs, Windows Media Center, eHome, Advanced Consumer Technologies, Developer Relations and product management for the first version of Excel for Windows.

Eagan earned his Bachelor of Arts with honors in economics from Harvard University.

