Cubic Executive Honored by COMTO at Women Who Move the Nation Awards

Jannet Walker Ford recognized for dedication to advancing diversity and inclusion in the transportation industry

Cubic Corporation recently announced that Jannet Walker Ford, vice president of government relations, will be honored at the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials’ (COMTO) “Celebrating Women Who Move the Nation” awards breakfast. Held on March 20, the eighth annual awards breakfast honors the nation’s top women transportation innovators who exemplify COMTO’s mission of inclusiveness and parity in all modes of the transportation industry.

“I am incredibly honored to receive the COMTO Women Who Move the Nation award and be among a group of such distinguished leaders,” Walker Ford said. “I am grateful to be in a position where I am able to advocate for minority individuals and their advancement in the transportation industry.”

Walker Ford formerly served as the vice president and general manager of Eastern Region, Americas for Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS). She was responsible for the delivery and operations of Cubic’s transportation programs including the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s AFC 2.0, Atlanta’s Breeze Card system and Miami’s EASY Card systems. She also oversaw programs such as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Maryland Transit Administration as well as Autoridad de Transporte Intregrado and Metropolitan Bus Authority in Puerto Rico.

With two decades of leadership experience in the transportation industry, specifically in aviation, tolling and public transport, Walker Ford strives to inspire women and minority professionals to pursue roles in transportation as well as science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

Walker Ford serves on the board for organizations such as the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) and Women’s Transportation Seminar (WTS) International. She is vice chair of the American Public Transportation Foundation, Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville and WTS Foundation. Walker Ford has received recognitions such as the “Professional Achievement in Technology” award from the National Women of Color’s STEM Conference, “Outstanding MBA of the Year” from the National Black MBA Association and “Women in Technology’s Woman of the Year” from the Technology Association of Georgia. She is also a graduate of Leadership APTA and the ENO Executive Leadership Program.

COMTO’s Celebrating Women Who Move the Nation breakfast recognizes 10 of the nation’s top transportation leaders of the year. Walker Ford joins a prestigious group of female leaders from nonprofits, private sector corporations, transportation agencies and more who have inspired and paved the way for women in the transportation industry.