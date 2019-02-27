New Flyer awarded contract from NJ TRANSIT for up to 170 sixty-foot heavy-duty articulated transit buses

New Flyer of America Inc. today announced that the New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ TRANSIT) has awarded New Flyer a contract for up to 170, 60-foot, clean diesel Xcelsior® heavy-duty transit buses, with firm orders of 85 buses to be delivered in 2019 and 2020 and options to purchase up to an additional 85 buses — for a total of up to 340 equivalent units (EUs).

NJ TRANSIT is America’s third largest provider of bus, rail, and light rail transit, operating and contracting bus services in the New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia regions, delivering over 270 million passenger trips per year. The award to New Flyer will allow NJ TRANSIT to retire its existing fleet of articulated transit buses that have been in revenue service for more than 15 years.

NJ TRANSIT currently operates over 1,000 transit buses manufactured by North American Bus Industries (NABI) in Anniston, Alabama, which was acquired by New Flyer in 2013. In addition, NFI subsidiary Motor Coach Industries (MCI) has proudly served NJ TRANSIT since 1983, having delivered 2,909 high floor commuter coaches by 2015. In that same year, MCI was awarded a new 6-year contract for a total potential quantity of 1,222 fully-accessible, ADA-compliant commuter coaches, of which 473 have been delivered to date.

MCI provides field service for the coaches from its service center located in Blackwood, New Jersey and spare parts support from the NFI Parts distribution center in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

“Our goal is to provide reliable high-capacity vehicles that NJ TRANSIT can rely on for safe, on- time service,” Chris Stoddart, president at New Flyer said. “We are honored to have been selected by NJ TRANSIT to provide service alongside other buses from the NFI portfolio.”