MCI shares letter with customers during COVID-19 crisis

Dear Valued Customer,

We are writing to you to ensure we are communicating on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact to our industry. This is an unprecedented time for all of us and our hearts and thoughts go out to the people who have been affected by this unprecedented event and we appreciate the healthcare workers, local communities, and governments around the world who are on the front line working to contain this virus.

At MCI, our goal of ensuring the health, safety and well-being of our customers and employees is crucial as we navigate this difficult situation. We are continuously monitoring the global and national developments and the impact the COVID-19 virus presents to your company and our industry.

As of today, the result of Coronavirus has not yet materially impacted MCI operations nor has the company experienced any significant production issues as a result of it. However, we know this may not be the case as we move forward. We are dedicated to delivering on our commitments to customers and doing everything in our power to support the ongoing needs of your business. We have implemented the following measures in our operations.

Internal actions for our employees are outlined in the letter from NFI Group President and CEO, Paul Soubry, and include that:

We will follow all applicable Government advice and mandates, and have implemented policies for hand washing and hygiene, non-essential travel, social distancing, and self-isolation where appropriate.

All air travel and non-mandatory business travel, including for MCI field service and sales teams, has been curtailed.

An internal hotline, email site allows for continuous 24/7 communication and monitoring of updates as they become available

We continue to support our customers in the following ways:

We are continuing to deliver coaches, service coaches at our Service Centers (where allowed by local governments), and ship service parts. Our technical and roadside assistance support continues to be available 24/7 by calling 800-241-2947, and our field teams are also available via phone for assistance.

Please call 888-912-9983 to connect to your nearest MCI Service Center location. Notices regarding changes to hours-of-service or closings due to COVID -19 and availability of mobile backup up support will be posted on MCI’s website.

Customer support information, including answers to questions we’ve received from customers and industry associations guidance, are also being posted on the COVID-19 section of our website.

Our industry associations including UMA (United Motorcoach Association), ABA (American Bus Association) and APTA (American Public Transportation Association) provide a voice for our industry and continue to update their websites with valuable information. We plan to be present at all town hall UMA and ABA scheduled webinar events to offer our support.

For nearly 87 years, MCI has grown by standing by its customers during all challenges facing our industry and that is why I encourage you to turn to us if you need assistance in any way. We will update you as new information important to your operations and our business unfolds.

Should you have any immediate questions, please call any member of your MCI team or via email at Patrick.Scully@mcicoach.com or 336-255-2093.

Sincerely,

Patrick Scully

MCI Executive Vice President Sales, Marketing and Customer Service

Ian Smart

MCI President