A Message from ABA President Peter Pantuso – We Need Your Help

Dear Members, Friends and Colleagues:

These continue to be troubling times to say the least. I am talking to many of you every day and I understand your angst as well as the concerns about your business and your industry overall.

I wanted to reiterate that ABA is here to provide any assistance and information that you need. The office is open and fully operational. Each staff member is busy working for you during this crisis, some in the office and some remotely. We are ringing Congressional offices and Administration offices constantly every day. We are contacting the media daily. We are working hard on trying to find solutions to help you survive this time of uncertainty.

WE NEED YOUR HELP! We are hearing that Congress will be working on the next emergency relief package this weekend. We need you to contact your Members of Congress IMMEDIATELY. We have created a template for you to use. If you need help in finding your members’ email addresses or phone numbers, please reach out to us. We are here to help you.

I also wanted to take this time to appraise you of some actions we have taken on your behalf these past couple of weeks. UMA joined ABA and other essential services associations on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic relief; engage lawmakers on Capitol Hill and Executive Branch Officials as relief negotiations continue to ensure our industry remains a part of the conversation; advocate for any and all relief measures to help keep businesses’ doors open; and rely on one another and the spirit of the resilient travel and tourism sector navigate this unprecedented time.

We going over all the announcements from Congress and the Administration to provide you the best information on how you apply for the Small Business Administration’ Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, receive IRS tax relief or take advantage of Congressional monies being made available.

And while we are in the current fight for our industry, know that we are also working on resources and opportunities to help get you back up and running once business can resume.

I will be holding another association-wide conference call next Wednesday, March 25 at 2 p.m. Details are coming but I do encourage you to join us.

Again, it is imperative for you to reach out to your governors and federal legislators NOW!!!. Tell them your story. Tell them you need help now. We have created a template letter for you to use. Policies are moving fast right now on Capitol Hill and we need to act just as fast.

I would also suggest you reach out to your local news organizations. Talk to reporters and editors about your business, your employees, your impact on your community. The more voices out there can only help us get what we need.

Your ABA staff and I are here for you. Any time. Call or email us whatever you need help with, whether it is messaging for government leaders or for the media, we can help.

Take care and stay healthy,

Peter Pantuso, CTIS

President & CEO

American Bus Association

ppantuso@buses.org

202-218-7220