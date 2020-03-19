ABC Companies addresses its customers in the wake of COVID-19

As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact continue to evolve and develop, ABC Companies remains focused on the health and safety of our employees and our communities, as well as our commitment to our customers. We recognize the important role our locations and staff play in servicing your businesses throughout North America, and we want to share some of the steps we are taking as we navigate the fluid Coronavirus situation together.

Keeping Our Facilities Open

We are following the protocols established for COVID-19, and are respecting all local government mandates while working to prevent any disruption in service to our customers. While some employees will be working remotely, those roles which require on-site presence to support customer needs, will continue to work at our locations. We will be taking recommended precautions in regard to social distancing and ongoing disinfecting and sanitizing. We want our employees, customers and visitors to feel as comfortable as possible at our facilities.

Maintaining Critical Services

Our Parts Source operations will continue with order fulfillment and parts shipments. All call center operations and our online parts store will continue uninterrupted. To date there has been limited disruption in our supplies and shipping times, however, we will keep our many valued customers informed.

The CustomerCare 24/7 technical call center will remain fully staffed and operational. Our staff continues to be at the ready for any technical support necessary to keep our customers operations running at peak efficiency.

Our current mobile service teams will remain largely unaffected at this time. We will continue to monitor local government mandates for any changes, keeping customers utilizing these services apprised of any changes.

Supporting Our Employees

Because our traveling employees have a greater chance of potentially contracting and traveling with health risks, we are limiting non-essential travel. While many employees will be working remotely, every effort will be made to prevent any disruption in service to our valued customers. This travel reduction will be lifted as soon as possible

Working Together

We are here to support you and are working hard to ensure our ABC team members can continue to provide you with uninterrupted, dependable service as ABC Companies exercises the utmost caution in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. The precautions put in place are designed to allow the greatest levels of service possible while staying compliant with state and local mandates. As the ABC Team is committed to your needs, please do not hesitate to contact your ABC Representative with any questions.

Representing Our Industry

This is a time when we must work as an industry to weather the storm so we can return to servicing the traveling public as quickly as possible. There are a number of resources we would encourage you to utilize which you will find attached below. In addition, we will continue to provide updates via our social media outlets and at abc-companies.com. We strongly encourage you to contact your local government representative and make them aware of the exceptional hardships our industry and businesses are enduring as a result of customer concerns and government mandated actions. The following link is a very efficient way to make your voice heard: https://p2a.co/eTZTLRM

As always, thank you for being a loyal customer. We will continue to closely monitor the situation, stay focused on keeping our employees and communities healthy, and providing you the support you need. We are confident that together we will emerge stronger and ready to meet the evolving transportation needs of your customers. Please let us know if there is anything we can do to assist in these unprecedented times.

Additional Resources:

https://www.buses.org//about/consumer-information/coronavirus-facts-not-fears

https://www.uma.org/covid19/

https://www.limo.org/page/COVID-19

https://www.apta.com/public-transit-response-to-coronavirus/

https://cutaactu.ca/en/covid-19

Information on contacting government officials:

https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials