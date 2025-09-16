MCI debuts executive seating with delivery to Hebaragi & Lemi Bus

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. and North America’s motorcoach leader—offering in-field technical expertise, 24/7 roadside assistance, and parts support—is bringing a new level of luxury to the U.S. market.

MCI has delivered its first J4500 coaches in the U.S. with factory-installed “2+1” executive seating, which provides passengers with significantly added space and comfort. The first units were delivered to Hebaragi & Lemi Bus, a charter operator in Gardena, CA, serving the Los Angeles market. While 2+1 executive seating has been available through aftermarket providers, MCI now offers the configuration factory-direct, eliminating the extra time and costs associated with third-party installation.

“Offering factory-direct executive seating on the J4500 is a game-changer for operators focused on delivering a top-tier travel experience,” said Tom Wagner, Vice President, Private Sector Sales and Service, MCI. “It joins the many other luxury options that MCI offers our motorcoach customers, and we are proud to debut it in the U.S. with Hebaragi & Lemi Bus.”

The enhanced 2+1 seating provides increased personal space, generous legroom, and a more exclusive passenger environment—ideal for executive charters, corporate clients, and high-end tour service. This new option builds on the J4500’s industry-leading design, known for its spacious interior, smooth ride, and customizable luxury features.

For Hebaragi & Lemi Bus, which operates a fleet of 15 motorcoaches—including numerous MCI vehicles—the new coaches align with their mission to provide next-level comfort and service to their discerning clientele.

“For us, offering 2+1 seating isn’t just about luxury—it’s about cultural familiarity and premium service,” said Eric Song, Operations Manager, Hebaragi & Lemi Bus. “We serve a high volume of international tourists, particularly from Korea and Japan, where this type of seating is considered the gold standard. Partnering with MCI to bring that experience directly to our U.S. fleet helps us elevate our brand and better serve our customers.”

This delivery marks Hebaragi’s first new motorcoach purchase since the pandemic and their return to fleet expansion following the purchase of nine J4500 coaches in 2019.

MCI’s J4500 model continues to lead the industry in innovation, offering a wide range of seating layouts, interior finishes, and performance options—all backed by MCI’s renowned customer support, 24/7 roadside assistance, and in-field technical expertise.