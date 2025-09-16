HDR to design Mississauga’s Lakeshore Bus Rapid Transit project

HDR, in partnership with GEI Consultants, has been selected by the City of Mississauga to lead the detailed design and contract administration for the Lakeshore Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, a key city-building and people-moving project.

The Lakeshore BRT corridor stretches approximately 2 kilometers along Lakeshore Road from East Avenue to Etobicoke Creek in Mississauga, Ontario, an area with considerable planned growth. The Lakeshore BRT is a transformative investment in Mississauga’s mobility future, creating a vibrant, multimodal corridor that enhances connectivity, supports sustainable growth, and strengthens access to the waterfront for all users, including pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders and motorists.

The design will reshape the corridor into a complete street featuring a widened roadway, dedicated center-running bus lanes and accessible, weather-protected stations. On both sides of the road, new cycle tracks and sidewalks will invite people to move safely and comfortably through the corridor. Beneath the surface, utilities will be strategically engineered to support future development to enable this bold transformation of Mississauga’s waterfront.

The HDR team begins the project with a strong understanding of the Lakeshore corridor through its previous work performing the environmental assessment and conceptual design for a BRT on the corridor, and work developing a transportation master plan for the project area.

“The Lakeshore corridor will experience significant growth in the coming years with several developments reshaping southeast Mississauga, including the highly anticipated Lakeview Village,” said Sam Rogers, commissioner of Transportation and Works, City of Mississauga. “The City looks forward to continuing its work with HDR to move this priority project forward and help make the beautiful waterfront area more accessible for all.”

HDR’s latest role stretches across the project’s next major stage, including detailed design, tendering and procurement support, and construction administration and inspection services.

“The Lakeshore BRT is a key part of Mississauga’s ongoing investments to improve the community’s public transportation capabilities,” said Cristian Huma, the project director for HDR. “Our team has been involved for over 10 years within the Lakeshore corridor and it’s exciting to see that our work will continue to carry this vision forward.”