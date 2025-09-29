INIT and WeGo Transit Launch Contactless Fare Payments in Nashville

WeGo Public Transit, in partnership with INIT Innovations in Transportation, Inc., a leader in fare payment technologies, has launched a new contactless fare payment system across Nashville’s fixed-route buses, including express routes, and the WeGo Star commuter train.

Riders can now pay fares with a simple tap using a contactless credit card, debit card, or mobile wallet such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay—directly on the fare validator. In the first month following the launch of open payment media, more than 28,000 taps were recorded—representing 22 percent of all fare media taps. This strong early adoption highlights a growing customer preference for simple, contactless payment options.

“This upgrade delivers the convenience and flexibility our riders expect,” said Steve Bland, CEO of WeGo Public Transit. “By working with INIT to implement open payments, we are giving our community and visitors another simple, secure option for riding transit.”

Streamlined payments

This upgrade streamlines the payment process for both frequent riders and visitors, removing the need for pre-purchased passes or separate fare media. With annual regional ridership at 9 million, the new system delivers faster boarding and greater convenience, making public transit more accessible than ever.

Contactless payments come with built-in fare capping, guaranteeing riders always get the best deal without overpaying. For example, passengers on local bus service will never be charged more than $4 per day when using the same card or mobile device for all trips.

The new contactless system enhances, rather than replaces, existing payment options. Riders can still choose the QuickTicket app or reloadable, account-based smart card—both of which also include fare capping benefits—or pay with exact cash on fixed-route buses and the WeGo Star.

“We are pleased to partner with WeGo in advancing its fare technology,” said Andy Singh, INIT President. “Contactless payments remove barriers to access, encourage ridership, and support a seamless passenger experience.”

This collaboration between WeGo and INIT underscores a shared commitment to delivering innovative fare solutions that make transit in Nashville more convenient, equitable, and rider-focused than ever before.