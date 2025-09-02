River Valley Transit Authority Utilizes Q’STRAINT to Elevate Mobility for All

At River Valley Transit Authority (RVTA), a midsize agency headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, accessible and inclusive mobility is a core value. As the transit provider for a region that welcomes thousands of visitors each August for the Little League World Series, RVTA has had to strike a careful balance: improving speed and reliability while maintaining safe, dignified mobility for riders using mobility devices.

Since 2016, Q’STRAINT’s QUANTUM and Q’POD securement technologies have been installed on all new RVTA buses, and the agency now operates one of the most mature deployments of these systems in the country. According to leadership at RVTA, the results have been transformative.

“Williamsport’s mobility device users are embracing self-sufficiency with the improved accessibility and securement devices on River Valley Transit buses,” Sam Polys, RVTA fleet manager. “Q’STRAINT’s QUANTUM and Q’POD have enabled all the confidence and capability to navigate our community riding public transit. That ability promotes not only safe and secure mobility but also promotes dignity and independence to actively participate in everyday life and events, like attending a Little League World Series game.”

A Growing System

RVTA provides fixed-route and paratransit service across north-central Pennsylvania, covering not just the city of Williamsport but also surrounding communities.

“River Valley Transit encompasses a wide area, not just the city of Williamsport,” said Skip Cochran, marketing director. “We provide bus service beyond Williamsport and take riders to other communities outside of the city. Our ridership numbers hover around 800,000. About 791,000 was our last fiscal year ridership.”

Although a smaller agency by fleet size (operating 32 fixed-route buses, six contingency and paratransit vehicles, and three more on order) RVTA’s scale doesn’t prevent it from being a vital testbed for advanced technology.

“You’re small, but you’re big in transfers, in terms of ridership,” said Maria Huertas, marketing director from Q’STRAINT. “And you’ve got such a big thing happening in your backyard.”

That “big thing” is the Little League World Series, which turns Williamsport into a global destination for nearly two weeks each August. RVTA rises to the challenge by running downtown circulators and park-and-ride service. During the games, RVTA has nearly its full fleet on the road, often at maximum capacity.

“There are very few buses that are not operating during Little League,” said Cochran. “We operate a service to and from the stadiums, on their property, but we also operate a downtown circular that brings people back and forth.”

“We have the Little League Express that is going back and forth from town,” added Fleet Manager Sam Polys. “That’s every 15 minutes. And then from the parking lots up to the entryway.”

Q’STRAINT at the Core of Accessibility

Amid this increased demand, RVTA’s choice to install QUANTUM and Q’POD on two-thirds of its fixed-route fleet has proven critical to providing seamless, accessible service.

“Having Q’STRAINT securement devices, specifically the QUANTUM, on two-thirds of River Valley Transit’s fixed-route fleet, has significantly empowered members of Williamsport’s mobility device users,” Polys said. “These innovative systems promote greater independence, confidence, and self-sufficiency among riders with mobility devices.”

The QUANTUM system enables riders using mobility devices to independently secure themselves without requiring driver assistance, a key feature during high-traffic events like the Little League World Series.

“Q’STRAINT is just one of the extra compliments that we have that help our drivers make sure that people get easily where they need to,” Cochran said. “The riders in the chair know how exactly to lock into Q’STRAINT.”

“Passengers that are in a wheelchair or scooter know exactly what they’re doing without even asking,” he added. “So, drivers are lucky to be taking advantage of now having another hands-off technology.”

A Time-Saving, Safe Solution

For a transit agency like RVTA, where almost every route runs on timed loops, speed matters.

“Whenever River Valley Transit experiences increased ridership, the time-saving benefits of using the Q’POD and QUANTUM securement systems are substantial,” said Chris Smith, assistant executive director. “We can handle any group events, it’s just expediting the process.”

The hands-free nature of QUANTUM securement has helped RVTA respond more quickly during boarding while minimizing disruptions to the driver’s workflow.

“It’s quicker. It doesn’t allow for lapse,” Huertas said. “The driver felt a sense of security and safety being in the front seat and being able to secure passengers without having to hover over them and do anything. They could secure themselves.”

Cochran echoed the benefit: “New drivers are welcoming technology that helps them. They don’t have to think, ‘Am I going to take care of this person?’ No. They basically take care of themselves. They get on the bus and lock themselves in.”

Implementation and Support

From its initial deployment in 2016, Q’STRAINT’s relationship with RVTA has gone beyond the sale.

“Since 2016, all of our buses have been ordered pre-installed with both the Q’PODs and the QUANTUM,” Polys said. “That’s roughly about two-thirds of our current fleet. Most all are the original Gen One QUANTUM devices.”

Recently, RVTA began upgrading its Gen One QUANTUM devices through Q’STRAINT’s proactive outreach and attrition program.

“With Q’STRAINT’s proactive outreach with their recent QUANTUM Generation 1 to Generation 2 attrition program, we’ve been able to begin upgrading some of our original equipment, with the latest innovations and technologies,” Polys confirmed. “This opportunity enables us to continue delivering safe, reliable securement solutions on all of RVTA’s current and future transit bus builds.”

While RVTA didn’t conduct a traditional field test prior to its adoption, the company’s early confidence in the system was bolstered by strong sales support and technical training.

“We had so much support from the sales team,” said Cochran. “It was hand-holding by the salesman, basically.”

“Our commitment has always been to make sure it’s not just ‘once it’s on your bus, now you’re on your own,’” Huertas added. “This is a partnership from first day until the end of time.”

Academy and Training

With driver turnover an ongoing industry concern, training is paramount. RVTA has embraced Q’STRAINT Academy for both onboarding and annual recertification.

“Everyone goes through the Q’STRAINT Academy that we use here and get a certificate,” Smith said. “Then we complete an on-hands training with every vehicle that we have. We strive very hard to do recurrent training to get people to understand everything.”

Tom Lawniczak, Q’Straint Northeast Transit Sales Manager, affirmed this approach: “The more you put into it, it’s available there for you. You can easily access that and train your drivers right there. We don’t have to come out and it takes a fraction of the time.”

Real Results for Riders and Operators

For passengers, Q’STRAINT technology means smoother, more independent travel. For staff, it’s about reliability and reduced stress.

“Q’STRAINT has helped us enhance passenger independence while simplifying operations for everyone,” Smith said. “Everyone wants to have freedom and independence. It’s nice they could just cruise on in and go right to their spot and set themselves up and go.”

“We run into a wide range of mobility devices in various sizes and styles,” he added. “And the Q’STRAINT, and Q’POD, and the QUANTUM Securement System helped in securing all those devices at a better and more efficient and safe manner.”

Even post-implementation, Q’STRAINT’s support continues.

“If Sam has a part he needs, he calls me and I’ll send it to him as fast as I can get it there,” Lawniczak said. “We don’t have to be on site for you to be successful.”

“We can be handheld with your company,” Cochran concluded. “You never hear there’s a problem with Q’STRAINT products. They don’t break down. We don’t have to associate, ‘How do we get this fixed?’ Because all we do is call Tom.”

By fully integrating Q’STRAINT’s advanced securement technologies and training platforms, RVTA has not only improved service reliability but also elevated the daily experience of riders who use mobility devices.