MCI celebrates 30 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a U.S. subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., (“NFI”), one of the world’s largest independent global bus manufacturers, has worked throughout its 87-year history to deliver a better commuting experience to passengers of all ability levels. The latest proof is the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Buy America compliant MCI D45 CRT LE, the revolutionary Commuter Coach that delivers all riders – including those with mobility devices – to their destinations faster than ever.

Like no other bus in the world, the 45-foot, 54-passenger MCI D45 CRT LE represents the biggest advancement in passenger accessibility in decades. Instead of a traditional elevated wheelchair lift – which MCI introduced to the industry in 1984 – the D45 CRT LE is designed with an automatic retractable curb level ramp and patented Low Entry (LE) vestibule. The vestibule allows optional seating for 5 passengers including two dedicated spaces for passengers with mobility devices to enjoy a more pleasurable boarding and riding experience with lower dwell times for passengers overall.

MCI’s early dedication to passenger accessibility issues have continued in the three decades following the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on July 26,1990. As part of the design process for the MCI D45 CRT LE, MCI sought the input of a broad range of passengers, including volunteer members from the National Council on Independent Living (NCIL) and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) to help develop and evaluate the new design launched in 2017.

Marking its history in support of passengers with disabilities, the creation of the MCI D45 CRT LE and the 30th anniversary passage of the ADA, MCI has created a short video.